Florence ISD: Threat not credible, classes resume Thursday

FLORENCE, Texas — Florence ISD announced Wednesday afternoon that classes will resume as normal on Thursday.

Earlier, around 1:30 p.m., the district reported a potential threat made to staff and students, the district said on Facebook. Immediately, the district worked with the Florence Police Department and later determined the threat wasn't credible, the district added.

"Information has come to light indicating that this threat was a copy of threats that were delivered in the same fashion at several schools in neighboring districts over the last couple of days," Florence ISD said.

Though there was no indication that any students in Florence ISD was in danger as school officials and police investigated, the district let out students early as a precaution.

The district announced hours later that regular schedules will be resumed on Thursday.

No other information was released at this time.