Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business, nothing stolen

While the truck was leaving, a 50-gallon drum of oil fell off the back of the vehicle according to the owner.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.

After the truck crashed through the window, it triggered an alarm which resulted in the driver leaving the scene in the vehicle. While the truck was leaving, a 50-gallon drum of oil fell off the back of the vehicle according to the owner.

Nothing was stolen during this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.