Historic Five-Mile Dam in Hays County vandalized

"For something that old and historic, to have somebody deface it is ridiculous," one park visitor said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A popular swimming hole in Hays County, known for a dam that dates back nearly a century, was vandalized, according to Hays County Parks and Recreation.

Hays County Parks and Recreation said the Five-Mile Dam, which dates back to 1931, was vandalized with graffiti.

Mark Sadler, who has been coming to the park for decades, calls it sad.

"For something that old and historic, to have somebody deface it is ridiculous," Sadler said.

Hays County parks officials also said there were fires to small trees in an area that was under restoration. They added they will increase security measures at the park.

They are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office's non-emergency number at 512-393-7896.

The graffiti was removed by park officials.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter