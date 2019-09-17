FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Eleven separate burglaries in Fayette County have been solved, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Sheriff Keith Korenek said the burglaries had been reported in the Muldoon and West Point areas of Fayette County over the last few months.

Fayette County narcotics investigators Rick Martell and Mike Otten, along with Fayette County deputies Adam Mack, Ryan Meagher and Terry Guentert, arrested multiple suspects involved in the crime spree.

RELATED:

'Dapper Desperado.' FBI in search of armed robbery suspect who may be in Austin

Teen package thieves avoid jail time thanks to wrinkle in new Texas law

Naked man allegedly assaults disabled woman at North Austin apartment

According to the sheriff's office, the case peaked on May 19, when Deputies Meagher and Mack were dispatched to a residence on Old Smithville Road because of a burglary in progress. The deputies arrived at the residence where two suspects had entered and then fled on foot. Later that morning, Deputy Guentert arrested the suspects.

Investigator Martell, along with Sgt. Investigator Angela Lala and Patrol Sgt. Charles Jobb, recovered numerous stolen items.

Investigators Martell and Otten looked further into the case, leading to the execution of multiple search warrants at multiple locations within the month following the May 19 burglary. During those searches, numerous additional stolen items were recovered.

Fayette County

Items recovered from the 11 separate burglaries included four-wheelers, utility vehicles, appliances including refrigerators and chainsaws, and other miscellaneous tools.

The investigation ended and the case was presented to a grand jury, where several arrest warrants were issued for "engaging in organized criminal activity," a first-degree felony. Samuel Faust, Donald Davis, Justin Patschke, Jerry Davis, Crystal Burchard, Julie Easterly and Jessica Baxter have all been arrested.

An eighth suspect, Brandon White of Bastrop, has not been arrested yet.

WATCH: New scam comes from inside Austin hotel

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Phantom of The Paramount? Artist performing at Austin theater shares chilling photos

A day in the life of Kendra Scott, the CEO of a billion-dollar jewelry empire

Liberty Hill man survives fall off a cliff while dirt biking in Colorado

Man involved in Cedar Park racing crash that killed 2 boys gets 7-year prison sentence