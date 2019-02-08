FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to identify the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal crash that occurred in April.

According to deputies, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. on April 4, 2019, on U.S. Highway 77 North near the post office in Warda.

Deputies said the crash resulted in the death of Byler Lehmann.\

In a release on Friday, deputies included photos of the 18-wheeler suspected to be involved in the crash.

18-wheeler fatal crash. (Photo: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

18-wheeler fatal crash. (Photo: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 979-968-8744.

