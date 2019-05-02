ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A father is accused of child abuse after becoming so angry at his 10-month old daughter’s crying that he hit her “very hard multiple times on the buttocks and thighs,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Joshua Smith, 29, who is also 6’4 and 250 pounds, called his wife and told her that he “beat the s--t out of" the baby in St. Petersburg, according to police.

The St. Pete Police Department said the areas where Smith hit the infant were bright red.

Smith admitted to police that he hit the girl because he was angry with her for crying, according to the affidavit.

