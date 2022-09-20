Police seeking suspect in fatal North Austin stabbing

The incident occurred Saturday night at 8645 Research Blvd.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Police responded to the call around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd., which is near the Austin North Target.

The victim, identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Victor Hernandez, was located on the scene with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On-scene detectives believe Hernandez and another man were arguing with someone else prior to the stabbing. During the altercation, he was reportedly stabbed by the man he was arguing with. Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at at 512-974-TIPS; use the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS); use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 55th homicide so far this year.