Police investigating fatal shooting outside northeast Austin Waffle House

Officers responded to a disturbance at the Waffle House on U.S. 290 at approximately 4:38 a.m. Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are working two active crime scenes after a deadly shooting outside a northeast Austin Waffle House early Saturday morning.

APD Senior Officer Marcus Davis said at approximately 4:38 a.m., officers responded to a "multi-vehicle disturbance" at the Waffle House in the 8800 block of U.S. 290 westbound. Upon arrival, they found shell cases in the parking lot and signs of a disturbance.

Davis said APD is currently working two active crime scenes, the one at the Waffle House and one a short distance away on Happy Trail, where a male victim was found dead inside a vehicle.

Davis said it appears the shooting took place in the Waffle House parking lot and then one of the occupants that was shot was later found further down the road. Davis said it is not clear whether the victim drove himself or if there was someone else in the vehicle who drove him.

Homicide Briefing - Case #: 20-3120285 https://t.co/6Sv05KBZXV — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) November 7, 2020

No suspects are in custody at this time. Davis said APD does not believe there is any danger to the public.

Davis said APD currently has very limited information about the incident, but officers are reviewing security video and as soon as they get more information, the department will release it.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Homicide Unit tip line at 512-477-3588.

This is an active investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.