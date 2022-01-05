Cedar Park man fatally stabbed in disturbance involving girlfriend and her 17-year-old son

Police said a pocket knife was produced in the disturbance and the man was stabbed in the leg.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating after a deadly stabbing on Tuesday.

Officials responded to the 1700 block of Bagdad Road around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a domestic disturbance.

Police found 36-year-old Stephen McCoy on scene with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he later succumbed to his injury.

Police believe McCoy was involved in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend when police said her 17-year-old son "stepped in to prevent further violence." During the disturbance, police said a pocket knife was produced and McCoy was stabbed at least once in the leg.

Officials added that the 17-year-old was also taken to the hospital for injuries. He has since been released.

The investigation remains ongoing and results from the Medical Examiner's Office are still pending. The CPPD is working with the Williamson County District Attorney's office and added that no charges have been filed yet.