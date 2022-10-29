Fan banned from all MLB stadiums after rushing field to hug Astros star Jose Altuve

Jose Angel Alvarado was charged with criminal trespassing and can't be within 200 feet of Minute Maid Park after the incident, according to documents.

HOUSTON — A fan who ran onto the field during Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros has been banned by Major League Baseball, according to his lawyer.

In a letter from the MLB, Jose Angel Alvarado was informed by the league that he is indefinitely banned from all stadiums, offices and other facilities indefinitely.

Alvarado was charged with criminal trespassing and forbidden to be within 200 feet of Minute Maid Park, according to court documents. He was released on a $100 bond.

The Houston Police Department rolled out security plans for Houston's fourth World Series run in six years following the incident.

HPD will have extra officers out patrolling parking lots both in uniform and street clothes. Multiple agencies will also have officers on site to keep people safe. That added security extends into the ballpark.

"This is nothing new to us," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "We just want a respectful, fun environment when people can talk a little bit of noise and have fun, and may the best team win."

According to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera, the fan told Altuve, "I spent all my money on the game, we need to win."

Altuve replied back saying, "Yes we will."