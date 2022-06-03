Family of Beaumont mother, daughter murdered in 2010 heartbroken about overturned conviction

“My sister and my niece don't have a fighting chance. This guy is doing everything to set himself free.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — Family members of a Beaumont mother and daughter who were killed in 2010 said a recent decision from the court of appeals has only deepened the pain they've felt for more than 10 years.

On Wednesday, March 2, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the 2017 capital murder conviction of Joseph Cologne, Jr.

Cologne was sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2010 murder of Mary Goodman and her then 16-year-old daughter Brianna Goodman. The decision to overturn the conviction came on what would have been Brianna Goodman’s 28th birthday.

Friends of family of the mother and daughter are heartbroken. They are frustrated about having to relive the painful trial experience all over again.

“It’s frustrating, because we thought it was over in 2017,” Andre Goodman, family member of Mary and Brianna Goodman, said. “All we want is closure. It ain't like they are lost somewhere. All we want is closure, that's it. It don't even look like we are going to get that.”

Andre Goodman said his family has not stopped thinking about his sister and niece since the day they were murdered inside of their home. They have also not been able to stop thinking about Cologne.

“We housing him for 12 years," Andre Goodman said. "You know, my sister and my niece don't have a fighting chance. This guy is doing everything to try to set himself free.”

Family of Mary and Brianna Goodman said it still feels like yesterday.

“And poor little Brianna, she was just a kid,” Andre Goodman said. “She was just a kid. You know, she was just a kid. You killed a little kid. They was good, and Brianna and my dad, aww man, that was my dad's pride and joy.”

The appeals court argued that there was mishandled evidence that could possibly lead to a different sentence instead of the death penalty.

Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham said he is confident in the sentence.

“This was the only case I had approved for a death penalty case, because I don't really believe in the death penalty,” Wortham said. “But there are times when it's the only option, and in this case, it was the only option.”

Mary and Brianna Goodman were a joy to their family. Joys that the family lost much to soon.

“We miss them,” Andre Goodman said. “We miss them dearly. Mary just had a big heart and Brianna did too.”