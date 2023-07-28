'It hurts my heart' | Families open up about false attacker reported at Tesla Giga factory

An email sent to workers early Friday warned there was an attack near the factory, but the Travis County Sheriff's Office found no evidence.

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a busy, if not downright chaotic morning for workers at the Tesla Giga Factory in East Austin.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday, workers were sent an email warning of an attack happening near the factory.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) found no evidence of an attacker.

Just after 5 a.m., KVUE Daybreak crews saw police telling everyone to leave the area immediately, with workers hastily running away.

Fortunately, the Sheriff's Office reported no casualties and workers were permitted to reenter the building.

Regardless of the fortunate outcome, families of those involved are still reeling from the jarringly close call they experienced on Friday.

Jenny Rae Navarro's husband works at the facility, and the idea of him being in danger rattled her.

"It is very scary and it hurts my heart to know that he's somewhere far away from me, and I can't... I can't be there quickly or we can't see each other after something happens," Navarro said.

For Naila Martinez, whose son works at the factory, it was not surprising getting that call.

"So... when he came home, I said, 'honey, I hate to say it, but I knew it would only be a matter of time.' There's always those disgruntled workers and with a high-stress environment," Martinez said.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KVUE Friday afternoon that they found no casualties and nothing to substantiate evidence of a shooter or attacker.

KVUE News made multiple attempts to reach Tesla but did not hear anything back.

While these families feel a collective sense of relief, they are hoping something can be learned from this.

"More security, I would definitely like the chain of command to be more organized because it seemed like just a lot of conflicting information," Martinez said.

"It's just a scary world that we're living in now, that we have to think about where we're at and how safe are we at a certain place," Navarro said.

