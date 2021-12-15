Pflugerville gymnastics coach previously arrested, accused of sexual assault

Eugene "Gene" Martinez, 40, was accused of assaulting three women in his home in Pflugerville on separate occasions.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Eugene "Gene" Martinez, owner and coach at Platinum Gymnastics in Pflugerville, was accused of sexually assaulting at least three women on three separate occasions, according to affidavits from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Martinez, 40, was first arrested in May 2021 after a victim reported the incident, and was arrested again in October 2021 for the same offense with a different victim.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, the first incident happened in October 2020. The victim told a detective she had been sexually assaulted at Martinez's house after the victim, Martinez and his wife began "drinking late into the night."

The victim said that once she noticed it was 5 a.m. on Oct. 25, she realized she could not drive home as she was too intoxicated, per the affidavit. But the victim added she was not intoxicated enough to lose control of herself.

The couple allowed the victim to stay and sleep in a spare bedroom next to the couple's kids' rooms. Before going to bed, the victim reported asking for a glass of water and Martinez said he would bring it to the room. Soon after, Martinez walked in with the glass of water and "ripped the covers off the bed" forcibly removed her clothes and assaulted her, the affidavit alleges.

The victim said she "had trouble understanding what was happening and didn't initially fight back." Upon realizing what was happening, the alleged victim, still "intoxicated or sleepy" told Martinez to stop. The victim tried to move, but was not able to as Martinez was on top of her, the documents said. She continued to tell him to stop.

"I couldn't tell you hoy many times I told [Gene] no." the victim told the detective.

After several minutes Martinez left and the victim got up and locked the door. Shortly after, the victim said she heard the lock to the spare bedroom being picked as Martinez tried to get back in.

"Are you trying to lock me out?" Martinez allegedly asked the victim. The victim said she "did not want to do anything" to Martinez's wife.

Upon getting back into the room, Martinez again "in the same fashion as before, ripped off the covers" and unclothed the victim to assault her again, the affidavit alleges. She continued to try and get away without success, so she "gave up" and began crying, per the affidavit. The victim continued to cry loud enough that Martinez got up and left, possibly in fear that the victim's cries could be heard on the baby monitor in the children's rooms, the affidavit said.

Martinez did not return.

In September 2021, the Travis County Sheriff's Office received additional reports from two other victims who said Martinez had assaulted them in April 2016.

The second victim said she used to work for Martinez at the gymnastics academy. She told a detective she "felt the courage to speak out" against Martinez after learning of his May 2021 arrest for sexual assault.

The victim told the detective she had also visited Martinez and his wife at their home, where she "became extremely intoxicated" and began vomiting. Martinez at that point allegedly carried the victim to the guest bedroom and laid her on the bed before he reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim said she told Martinez to stop and tried to swat away his hand several times, but was unsuccessful as Martinez continued to assault her. She said she fled from the home shortly after Martinez left the room.

The victim also told the detective that an acquaintance she had from her time working at the gymnastics academy told her she was also sexually assaulted by Martinez around the same time, in April 2016. That acquaintance later reached out the detective to report her own sexual assault.

The acquaintance was identified as the third victim, who was also allegedly assaulted in a similar situation as the previous two victims who had reported their own experiences to authorities.