Militia leader sentenced to 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

MINNEAPOLIS — The leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say was the mastermind behind the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque was sentenced Monday to 53 years in prison.

Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, faced a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison for the attack on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

While defense attorneys asked for the minimum, prosecutors sought a life sentence for Hari, saying she hasn't taken responsibility for the attack.

Hari was found guilty on five counts in 2020. They include damaging property because of its religious character, forcibly obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, conspiracy to commit felonies with fire and explosives, using a destructive device in a crime of violence, and possessing an unregistered destructive device.

On Aug. 5, 2017, a pipe bomb exploded in the imam’s office as worshippers gathered for early morning prayers. No one was hurt in the explosion, though community members were shaken by the incident.

This is a developing story.

