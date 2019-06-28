ELGIN, Texas — The Elgin Police Department is investigating an attempted child abduction that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to Elgin PD, officers were dispatched to the north side of town in reference to the attempted abduction of a 3-year-old girl outside of a residence.

The suspect was involved in a physical altercation with the child's mother. During that altercation, the suspect was bitten on the arm.

According to police, the mother didn't know the suspect.

The suspect was described as being a black man about five foot, nine inches tall and about 160 to 180 pounds. He has short, black, curly hair.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Detective N. Acuna. Elgin PD's number is 512-285-5757.

