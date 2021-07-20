Austin Police Department looking to identify suspect in shooting at El Pollo Rico

The shooting took place on Tuesday, July 13. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting. The shooting took place on Tuesday, July 13, at the El Pollo Rico on the North Interstate 35 service road.

APD described the suspect as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern male in his late teens or early 20s. The suspect also has a beard, a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm and a single tattoo on his upper left arm.

The suspect was driving a dark gray or black Mazda CX-3.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the suspect approached them from behind and “fired one round into the victim’s back.”

APD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or download the new Crime Stoppers App.