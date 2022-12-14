Police looking for suspects in southeast Austin 'jugging' case

Police say two men attacked a customer at a gas station at 1719 East William Cannon Drive on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for three men who followed and robbed a victim in southeast Austin.

Investigators believe the suspects watched the victim withdraw cash from a bank earlier that day.

During an update on Dec. 15, Austin Police Department (APD) Sgt. Jennifer Taylor said that the victim was violently attack while holding onto a large sum of cash that was taken out of a bank. The suspects punched the victim in the head three times, in addition to kicking the victim while on the ground at least eight times, which can be seen on surveillance footage.

"A good Sarmatian attempted to assist the victim. He was also punched in the head and fell to the ground," Taylor said.

A witness was found on the scene during the attack, though APD does not believe that the person was involved in the attack. Officers are hoping this person will come forward to speak on what they saw and said that "they are not in trouble."

The victim did not suffer from severe injuries and is recovering from the attack.

Over the course of the year, APD has responded to 129 juggings. The total amount of cash from juggings that has been stolen is $1,322,319 from businesses and community members. Most juggings occur in broad daylight, according to Taylor.

"If people are caught, they are charged with robbery," Taylor said. "There is no specific penal code for jugging."

A third suspect stayed inside an SUV as a getaway driver, according to APD. The car is described as a newer model Hyundai Tucson.

"Provide video as soon as possible because the sooner the make and model of the car is obtained, the sooner the suspect can be found," Taylor said.

Taylor provided the following tips for how to stay safe and vigilant during the holiday season:

Take note of anyone in the parking lot sitting in the vehicle and not leaving

Go to the bank with another person

Stay vigilant: Be off your phone, take your earbuds out, pay attention to your surroundings

When you leave the bank, observe your mirrors, take different routes

Do not leave your cash in your car or go to a different location. Go directly to where your money needs to go. Most common juggings occur in second stops after the bank

Lock your doors after getting into the car, immediately

If you believe you have been followed, call 911 and state that you are being followed after leaving your bank Return to your bank, go to a fire or police station

If you see something, say something

Have a camera system to help identify vehicles or clothing styles

"Every financial institution is subject to bring target. Ultimately, it's the victim, not the financial institution," Taylor said.

If you have any information about these suspects, call police at 512-974-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.