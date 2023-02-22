Man killed in shooting on East Sixth Street

Anthony Brown was pronounced dead on Sunday night after a shooting in the 600 block of E. Sixth St.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot and killed on East Sixth Street over the weekend.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said at approximately 8:37 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, the department received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of E. Sixth St. The caller said they heard multiple gunshots and could see someone lying on the ground.

Officers arrived on the scene and located 27-year-old Anthony Brown, who had been shot. Brown was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m.

APD investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

According to APD, this case is being investigated as Austin's 15th homicide of 2023.