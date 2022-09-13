Man shot on East Sixth Street; no suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man on East Sixth Street early Tuesday morning.
Police said the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. The victim was found in the 400 block of East Sixth Street, near Trinity Street.
The victim was transported to a hospital. As of 5 a.m., his condition is unknown.
Police had not arrested a suspect as of 5 a.m.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
