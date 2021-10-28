Wife arrested for stealing $600K from husband over 20 years: East Haven police

Police say she forged checks, had secret bank accounts, had false power of attorney, and convinced him that he had Alzheimer's Disease.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — An East Hartford woman allegedly stole about $600,000 from her husband over the course of more than two decades with a mix of forgery, false bank accounts, a forged power of attorney, and convincing him that he had Alzheimer’s Disease, police announced Thursday.

Donna Marino, 63, turned herself in to police Wednesday following a year-long investigation into allegations of fraud made by her husband.

Police said Marino’s husband contacted police in March 2020 accusing his wife of stealing his money as far back as 1999. He told police Marino controlled all of the finances during their time together and that he had no idea that she was stealing from him.

Police said the couple no longer live together. The husband is in his 70s.

The investigation uncovered that Marino would forge her husband’s signature on his pension checks, social security checks, worker’s compensation settlements, and other legal documents before depositing the funds in a secret back account without his knowledge.

Police said they believe Marino fraudulently obtained Power of Attorney for her husband by having a friend, who is a notary public, sign the legal document without her husband present. She then used that status to fraudulently file taxes in her husband’s name.

Marino’s husband told police his wife’s actions were brought to his attention in March 2019. He said he spent some time considering his options before filing a formal complaint.

According to police, Marino told them she was able to hide her alleged fraudulent activities over the years by convincing her husband that he was suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease because she thought it would prevent him from going to the bank, and find the low balances on his accounts.

Marino also allegedly pawned some of her husband’s belongings, including jewelry and rare coins, without his knowledge, police said.

She allegedly told police the mismanaged money was often used to help her other family members with things like rent, groceries and car payments, without her husband’s knowledge.

Marino was charged with larceny in the first degree and forgery in the third degree. She was held on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

