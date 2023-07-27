2 minors arrested after police chase in East Austin

Both suspects were arrested after police said they crashed the stolen car they were driving.

AUSTIN, Texas — A police chase escalated into a K9 and helicopter search for two underage boys in a stolen car early Thursday morning in East Austin.

The chase started at around midnight, with the pursuit eventually heading north on US 183, through neighborhoods, before ending near US 290 and Industrial Oaks Boulevard when the suspects crashed the car.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE that both boys jumped out of the car and tried to get away. One of the boys was arrested immediately, but the other managed to run into some nearby woods before police called in reinforcements.

The foot search for the second boy took about an hour before he was eventually found.

No additional information is available at this time.