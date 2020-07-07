Austin police searching for 3 suspects wanted for East Austin robbery, stabbing

APD said one the employees was stabbed with a knife and the three suspects fled the scene with cash from the register.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public's assistance identifying three suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery in East Austin.

APD said the robbery happened at approximately 11:31 p.m. on June 23 at the Graboost convenience store, located at 4611 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police said the convenience store owner saw a Black male and female pull up in a white vehicle just prior to the robbery. The male, who police believe to be a lookout, briefly entered the business and walked around before leaving again. APD said three Black males then arrived in a blue vehicle. The three men quickly entered the store where two of them engaged in a physical altercation with two store employees, according to APD.

Police said one of the employees was stabbed with a knife and the three suspects fled the scene with cash from the register.

All three suspects are estimated to be 17 to 20 years old. One of the suspects was last seen wearing a camouflage headcover. The second suspect was last seen wearing a blue and red Spider-Man shirt and a black headcover. The third suspect was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.