Man accused of running over, killing woman while driving drunk in northwest Austin

The woman who was hit was taken to a hospital where she died.
Credit: Austin PD
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after they said a man drove drunk and hit a woman walking on the sidewalk in northwest Austin.

According to a press release from the APD, Gary Joseph Brauneis, 27, was driving along the service road of U.S. 183 shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 21 when his car hit the back of a truck sitting at a red light at the intersection of Pond Springs Road.

As the truck moved into the intersection due to the crash, Brauneis continued driving northbound. Police said Brauneis then drove up onto the sidewalk, hitting a pedestrian identified as Ginger Mattox.

Brauneis eventually stopped driving when he crashed into a nearby building, police said.

Credit: Austin PD
The 30-year-old woman who was hit on the sidewalk was taken to a hospital, where she died a short time later.

The driver of the truck who was hit at the intersection was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officers arrested Brauneis and booked him into the Williamson County Jail. He is charged with driving while intoxicated and intoxication manslaughter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 512-974-8544. 

