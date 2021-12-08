Driver arrested for DUI after fiery Tesla crash in Tarrytown

The northbound traffic signal at Westover Road and Exposition Boulevard was completely taken out after a Tesla crashed into it, then caught fire.

AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning crash at Westover Road and Exposition Boulevard is causing traffic delays Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. The northbound traffic signal was completely taken out after a Tesla crashed into it, then caught fire.

The Austin Fire Department said because the car was a Tesla, firefighters had to use 40 times the amount of water that they would use on a normal car fire.

"They obviously run completely on battery power, so there's a battery under the frame, which makes it hard to get to. Plus, once it's burning, they're extremely hard to put out – they'll reignite," AFD Division Chief Thayer Smith said. "As soon as you stop pouring water on it and it looks like it's out, it would just reignite."

Fire is out. Crews will monitor for another 30 minutes to ensure no re-ignition from battery pack. pic.twitter.com/F4OyM7vdel — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 12, 2021

The driver, a minor, had no injuries but was arrested for driving under the influence.