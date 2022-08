The driver lost control of their car and slammed into the wall near El Chile on Manor Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver is in custody after slamming into a brick wall outside an Austin-area restaurant.

Police said the driver was going down Manor Road around midnight. They lost control of their car, then slammed hard into a wall near El Chile.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

No additional information is available at this time.

