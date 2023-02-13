Drive-by shooting early Monday morning injures one

Only one person was shot, APD said, and were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck in the ankle.

AUSTIN, Texas — A drive-by shooting early Monday morning has left one person injured.

At 3:05 a.m. on Feb. 13, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to 1500 East Anderson Lane regarding a drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that a a person in a black car approached two people walking on the sidewalk and shot at them. Only one person was shot, APD said, and were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck in the ankle.

After shooting at the two people, the driver of the black vehicle left the scene.

APD said that the shooting appears to be a random shooting. If anyone has information regarding the shooting, they are encouraged to contact APD.