DPS shoots suspect in arm, makes arrest after car chase in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Safety (DPS) were involved in a chase in northeast Austin Monday morning that resulted in a suspect being shot in the arm and subsequently arrested.

Police said the suspect failed to stop at a traffic stop on Interstate 35 northbound, leading to a chase that ended with the suspect crashing in a parking lot on North Plaza.

The suspect then subsequently attempted to run away into a field, where he was subsequently shot by a DPS trooper in the arm. He was taken to the hospital where he was later arrested.

According to DPS, the driver of the vehicle was a confirmed gang member with a number of outstanding warrants.

A woman was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and she remained on the scene. DPS said it is not clear if she will face any charges.