APD, DPS to resume partnership July 2

The partnership had been suspended after Gov. Abbott dispatched DPS troopers to the Texas-Mexico border after the expiration of Title 42.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The partnership between the Austin Police Department (APD) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will resume on July 2.

The partnership began originally began on March 27 but was temporarily suspended in May after Gov. Greg Abbott dispatched DPS troopers to towns along the Texas-Mexico border after the expiration of the COVID-era immigration policy Title 42.

The partnership came under fire in late April, after data from the Travis County Attorney's Office suggested that DPS troopers that had been assisting APD had been arresting people of color for misdemeanors at disproportionately higher rates than their percentage of population in the city.

Critics of the partnership also raised some serious concerns that DPS didn't follow the same ruleset that APD follows, such as not arresting people for low-level marijuana offenses.

According to a release sent Thursday, officials say the deployment strategies will differ that what it had been, clarifying that DPS troopers will be deployed at APD's discretion based on three priorities:

monitoring roadways with frequent fatal crashes

focusing on areas with frequent reports of violent crime

distribution across multiple APD sectors due to the department's staffing troubles

DPS Criminal investigators and crime analysts will also support APD in violent crime investigations and efforts to reduce gun violence.

“The partnership with DPS has already proven valuable to reducing crime and shortening response times. This new iteration will ensure we continue that while taking Council direction into account and pivoting the deployment strategy,” APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon said in response to the renewed partnership.

Chacon also reassured that Austin policing values would be addressed and reinforced, as APD leadership will attend shift briefings each week with DPS.

“Public Safety is our primary responsibility as public servants and it is critical that we get this right,” said Interim City Manager Jesús Garza. “While supporting our APD officers in upholding our promise and mission to the people of Austin is of utmost importance, it is also important that we do so in a way that is consistent with our values and ensures everyone feels safe and at home in their community. I believe we are striking that balance.”

Mayor Kirk Watson released a statement on the renewal of the partnership:

"The Austin Police Department continues to have a significant staffing challenge — even with the 33 new officers who recently graduated from the police academy — and that has serious implications for public safety as well as our officers. The supplement and support provided by the Department of Public Safety has helped to reduce violent crime, lower response times, and give our officers a little more time to work with the communities they serve. In response to our City Council discussions about the partnership, Chief Chacon will direct the deployment of troopers to focus primarily on traffic safety and violent crime."

Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly also released a statement regarding the partnership:

“I wish to express gratitude and appreciation to the Texas Department of Public Safety for their decision to return to Austin and provide crucial support to our local law enforcement officers in responding to calls for service. This renewed partnership marks a significant step towards ensuring the continued safety and well-being of our community.

My office remains dedicated to working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Austin Police Department to address the evolving needs of our community. Together, we will ensure that our residents feel safe and secure in their neighborhoods."