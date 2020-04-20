AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after an apparent street fight in Downtown Austin left another man dead.

The Austin Police Department's High Activity Location Observation (HALO) cameras caught two men involved in a disturbance around 2:05 a.m. on April 16 on the 500 block of E. Seventh St.

According to police, one of the men, identified as 31-year-old Robert Fitzgerald, chased after victim Brian Hoff, 50. Police say Fitzgerald struck Hoff with his hand, knocking him unconscious on impact with the street.

Reports state Fitzgerald then walked away toward Red River Street without offering him assistance. Police said people in the area pulled Hoff out of the street until medics arrived.

Robert Jake Fitzgerald

Austin Police Department

RELATED:

Teen named as suspect in deadly southeast Austin drive-by shooting

'It's just heartbreaking' | Fallen San Marcos officer Justin Putnam remembered by Westwood High School coach, teammate

Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing woman in southwest Austin

Hoff was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead on April 18 at 5:15 p.m.

Fitzgerald was later located and arrested for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after HALO cameras recorded the entire incident.

The cause of death was ruled a homicide on April 20 due to blunt head trauma. Detectives will be consulting with the Travis County District Attorney's Office on changing Fitzgerald's charge to manslaughter.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-974-TIPS.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; Wall Street dips

Procession honors fallen San Marcos officer

Austin Police Association responds to results of investigation over allegations against APD

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county