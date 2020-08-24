SAPD releases photos of suspects wanted in shooting death of 11-year-old girl

Donita Phillps was killed on August 15; police have released photos of the suspects wanted in her death.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspects in the shooting death of 11-year-old Donita Phillips.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in progress at around 6 p.m. on August 15 in the 5400 block of Walzem Rd., near Windcrest. Donita was killed in the shooting, and another victim was injured.

SAPD shared photos of the suspects as well as the vehicle involved in the incident.

The second victim is recovering, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Perez at 210-207=1366.

Donita's family created a GoFundMe to cover her funeral expenses. The GoFundMe description says:

On Saturday August 15, 11-year-old Donita was driving to the grocery store with her family when someone was shooting in a local parking lot. A stray bullet entered Donitas families vehicle killing her instantly. Donita was a caring, loving and active child. Donita could light up any room she was in. We are asking that if anyone can donate please do.



Any funds donated will go towards giving Donita an amazing funeral. Also with helping the family obtain a new vehicle as their car was totaled during this tragic incident.