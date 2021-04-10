Domestic Violence Awareness Month: The realities of domestic violence in Travis County

It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in Travis County, it’s a very prevalent problem that first responders take seriously.

AUSTIN, Texas — Domestic violence is a prevalent problem across the country that affects more than 40% of Texas women and nearly 35% of Texas men, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

In Travis County, the problem is just as real and a reality that first responders and people in the justice system help with every day.

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, KVUE is introducing some of the people who work to get justice for survivors.

Domestic violence often gets increasingly worse

Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy Kim Richards has responded to countless domestic violence calls during her decades-long law enforcement career.

When she arrives on a scene, the first priority is separating everyone involved, then figuring out who did what and how the parties want to proceed.

Richards said while it may be one of the hardest calls for a victim to make, it could also be a call that saves their life.

“When I hear, ‘This was the first time,' you know, 'It'll never happen again, I'm not worried about it,’ I realize, based on all of the calls that I have experienced, that more than likely it will happen again and it will get worse to the point where it could become life-threatening,” Richards said.

According to Travis County Sheriff’s Office statistics, 38% of the county’s homicides over the last decade were domestic violence-related.

Domestic violence calls come from all over the county and it’s an issue that affects all classes of people, from low-income to affluent individuals, Richards said. She said society and class have nothing to do with the level of violence that can occur.

“There’s been times where it's been a male aggressor and he sees me as a female officer coming to arrest him and he loses his mind because, in his mind, a female is not the one to be arresting him. 'How dare you? You don't have that power,'” Richards said. “'I am the one who has the power.' And, you know, I got to admit, sometimes it makes me feel good when I'm like, ''OK, you know what. I'm showing this young lady or maybe the young daughter that you have power and control. You just need to find it within yourself. It's in there. You just need to unlock it.'”

On KVUE Daybreak Tuesday, meet a member of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit. Later this week, we’ll also talk to Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez and Travis County Attorney Delia Garza.