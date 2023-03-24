Family of woman shot, killed bringing awareness to domestic violence

Shanreka Mays' sister said she had endured years of abuse at the hands of the suspect, and wants to put a spotlight on domestic violence.

AUSTIN, Texas — Shanreka Mays was shot and killed on Wednesday, and the Austin Police Department (APD) have arrested her boyfriend, 33-year-old Timothy Pace, in connection with her death.

On March 23, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force picked up Pace at the intersection of south Interstate 35 Frontage Road and Round Rock Avenue in Round Rock, along with a gun.

Pace is facing a first-degree murder charge.

KVUE talked to Mays' sister, Dominique Tripp, on Wednesday. Tripp said she believed she knew who killed her before the arrest was made, and felt the situation could have been avoided.

"I think it needs to be more awareness of domestic violence. I think law enforcement should take domestic violence calls more serious," said Tripp. "It has been going on for years. And there's public records of calls -- calls, calls, calls to the police."

Although her sister is gone, Tripp is focused on raising awareness about domestic violence.

"There's a lot of black women who die every day at the hands of domestic violence, and I don't think it's being talked about enough," said Tripp.

Coni Stogner, who is co-chief program officer of The SAFE Alliance, explained domestic violence in the State is a big problem and one that is often stigmatized.

"We also know is that many people don't reach out for help. So we think that in terms of people reaching out to us, that's probably just the tip of the iceberg, is that a lot of times this does go unreported," said Stogner.

The nonprofit organization offers services for survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and trafficking. Stogner said aside from recognizing the warning signs in an abusive relationship, it's important to know that there are options to getting out of one.

"It can be talking to a neighbor ahead of time, letting them know that you might be seeking their assistance. It can be having a small bag packed for if you think you might have to flee in the middle of the night having, you know, a kind of a go bag that you have ready to go. There's really lots and lots of different things that that you can do to sort of prepare for safety," said Stogner.

Stogner also mentioned that a person does not need to have a police report to get a protective order. While a protective order won't protect you at all times, it's "a strong piece of paper that can keep someone safe."

The SAFE Alliance provided KVUE with a report from 2021 to 2022 that showed 21,088 Texans contacted the nonprofit for help and the services it provides. Additionally, 5,874 "youth and adults" were served in the one-year timetable.

Stogner said some solutions for those in an abusive relationship is to figure out a way to take away firearms away from abusers, as it is often a "deadly mix." Another thing to do is to remind someone who finds themselves in an abusive relationship that they are not alone.

"I think people are worried about how someone might judge them or that there's a stigma, but just really urge somebody to to reach out and talk to somebody, whether that's us or a trusted, trusted friend or family member," said Stogner.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you can call the SAFE Alliance hotline at 512-267-SAFE (7233), or you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

