SWAT called out to domestic disturbance call in Georgetown

Georgetown PD also issued a statement for those who had heard a loud "boom" when SWAT entered the apartment.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A domestic disturbance call led to the SWAT team being called out to an apartment early Wednesday morning, police reports say.

At 2 a.m. on Oct. 19, the Georgetown Police Department received a call to the 2100 block of N Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. The dispatch officer was informed that there was a man reportedly holding a woman against her will with a firearm and had assaulted her.

The Central Texas Regional SWAT team was called in to assist Georgetown PD and arrived on scene at around 5 a.m. Once on scene, SWAT entered the apartment and were able to arrest the man without incident. The woman is currently being treated for her injuries that were sustained during her assault.

Georgetown PD also issued a statement for those who had heard a loud "boom" when SWAT entered the apartment.

"You may have heard a loud boom around this time," their statement read. "We apologize for the unsettling nature of that sound...the noise was SWAT facilitating their entry into the apartment."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.