Cedar Creek park offering $1,000 reward in case of disappearing dinos

Three dinosaur statues were reportedly stolen from the park earlier this month.

CEDAR CREEK, Texas — Have you seen these dinos?

Last week, the Dinosaur Park in Cedar Creek, which is near Bastrop, announced that three of its beloved park attractions have been stolen.

The statues – a dimetrodon, dilong and minmi – range between 6 and 10 feet long and are pictured below.

Last night, three of our dinosaurs were stolen from their exhibit areas :( If you have any information about this,... Posted by Dinosaur Park - Cedar, Creek Texas on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Dinosaur Park is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to prosecution of the alleged thief or thieves.

The outdoor park, located at 893 Union Chapel Road, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.