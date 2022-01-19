17-year-old accused of shooting girlfriend 22 times released from jail on bond

Frank DeLeon, 17, is charged with murder in the death of Diamond Alvarez, 16, who was shot to death earlier this month while walking her dog.

HOUSTON — The 17-year-old accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times as she walked her dog was released from jail on bond on Wednesday, court records show.

A judge set bail at $250,000 in the case of Frank DeLeon. He's due back in court later Wednesday.

According to police, Diamond Alvarez and DeLeon were in a romantic relationship, but Alvarez had recently learned that DeLeon was romantically involved with someone else.

The two met at a park near Alvarez's home on Jan .11. That's when DeLeon shot Alvarez 22 times, mostly in the back, according to prosecutors.

DeLeon was taken into custody Monday.

NEW: 17yo Frank DeLeon just showed up for his first official court appearance, surrounded by family. He’s charged w/ murder — accused of shooting & killing 16yo Diamond Alvarez 22x at a park in SW #Houston. Police say he was in a love triangle w/ Alvarez & another female. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/MnyoE2Ngqf — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 19, 2022

Investigators said they want to question at least two more people who they do not believe were involved in the shooting but were seen getting in and out of a dark-colored vehicle that arrived at the scene just minutes after the shooting.