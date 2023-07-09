Jury still deliberating De’ondre White’s fate

The jury must come to a unanimous decision on how many years White will serve; it can be anywhere from five to 99 years.

AUSTIN, Texas — A jury is still deliberating the fate of De’ondre White, who was convicted of murder on Wednesday night.

The jury must come to a unanimous decision on White's sentence. The sentence can be anywhere from five to 99 years.

After several hours of deliberation, White was found guilty of murder late Wednesday night. White was convicted of shooting and killing 25-year-old Doug Kantor and injuring 13 others on Sixth Street in 2021.

“The reality of this case is that, in a matter of 10 to 15 seconds, Mr. White forever changed the lives of 15 people,” said Habon Mohamed, the state’s attorney during closing arguments of sentencing.

During closing arguments for sentencing, the State argued the jury should consider at least 40 years for White due to the additional 14 counts of aggravated assault.

“Mr. White didn’t just commit a murder,” Mohamed said. “He also committed 14 separate offenses, aggravated assault for each of those 14 people that he shot, and that is something [to] consider when you are deciding his punishment.”

The defense argued the opposite, saying that the jury should start deliberations considering the minimum punishment, five years.

“What we would ask is that you not wad his life up like a paper tissue and throw it away in the trash and send him to the penitentiary for 30 years because his life is worthless and he’s so dangerous, he’s not that dangerous,” said defense attorney Russ Hunt, arguing that White is a good person who just made an unfortunate decision.

Before closing arguments for sentencing, the jury got to hear from several victims of the shooting who recalled that fateful night, and how their lives have been forever changed since then; people like Julia Kantor, the slain victim's mother.

With tears in her eyes, Kantor described what her life has been like since Doug's death, saying that she hasn’t been able to sleep and keeps the TV on to keep the noise and nightmares out of her head.

Kantor also talked about how her husband Joe, Doug’s father, breaks down every time Doug’s name is mentioned, which was evident in court. Every time Doug’s name was brought up, Joe buried his head in his hands, sobbing.

“He can’t talk about Doug without falling apart. When you mention Doug, he has to walk out the room, he can’t stay,” Kantor said during her testimony.

Doug’s fiancée at the time of his death, Adrianna, had also attended the trial. She was emotional when Doug's mother took the stand and described how her would be daughter-in-law has been doing since the loss of her fiancée.

“She’s become very quiet, very to herself, doesn’t go anywhere. I think she stopped talking to a lot of friends,” Kantor said.

On the other side of the aisle, the jury got to hear from Ruth Collins, White’s aunt and primary caretaker since he was 6-years-old. On the stand, she apologized to the Kantor family saying, “I’m sorry he got caught up in it… He just got caught up the wrong place at the wrong time.” She also apologized for all of their suffering.

“I’m sorry for my loss, your loss,” Collins said.

Another mother affected by the shooting, Thelma Ramirez, the mother of Jessica Ramirez, who was paralyzed and will never walk again from the shooting, also testified on Thursday. Ramirez detailed how difficult life has been in the past two years and how Jessica told her how “she'd prefer to be dead than the way she is now, paralyzed.”

White’s fate now lies in the hands of the jury, as they deliberate his sentence.

