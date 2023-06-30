47-year-old North Texas man arrested for shooting, killing dog, police say

Denton police said Aaron Frank was taken into custody on Thursday, June 29 for cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

DENTON, Texas — A 47-year-old man is facing an animal cruelty charge after being arrested in connection with fatally shooting a dog in April, the Denton Police Department announced.

Denton police said Aaron Frank was taken into custody on Thursday, June 29 for cruelty to a non-livestock animal. The charge stems from an incident that took place on April 12, 2023.

Police said officers were called to the 1000 block of Mack Place after a dog was reportedly shot in the backyard of a residence. Due to the injuries the dog sustained, police said the dog had be euthanized.

During the investigation, police obtained information concerning a possible suspect, who was later identified as Frank. Police said Frank had been seen in the area shortly after the shooting.

After police obtained an arrest warrant for Frank, he was arrested by Denton PD’s Special Operations Unit. The department said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the shooting, contact Detective Field at alexander.field@cityofdenton.com.