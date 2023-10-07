'He's fighting for his life': Denton 10-year-old shot by mom's ex-boyfriend, police say

Cody John's grandparents told WFAA the boy was shot by a rifle six times, including twice in the head.

DENTON, Texas — Graphic warning: Some may find an image in this story to be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A July 4 shooting in Denton left a 10-year-old boy in critical condition, police said.

Cody John, a child described by his grandparents as “full of life,” is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

“He likes to swim, ride bikes, cook,” his grandmother, Vickie Cross, told WFAA.

Gun violence changed her grandson’s life in an instant.

“It’s a nightmare that you don’t wake up from,” Cross said. “This is incomprehensible… how anyone can try to murder an innocent 10-year-old child.

According to the Denton Police Department, Cody was in his great-grandmother’s front yard with his mom, where they live.

Police said the mom’s ex-boyfriend, Travis Rollins, drove to the home near the 3900 block of Teasley Lane and began firing repeatedly.

“He chased her with an AR back inside the residence,” Cross said.

According to Cross, Rollins drove 60 miles from Midlothian to Denton.

Police said Rollins shot Cody. Cody’s step-grandfather, Michael Cross, told WFAA the child was in the face and twice in the head, totaling six gunshot wounds.

“My daughter cradled my grandson trying to encourage him to stay alive,” Vickie Cross said.

Cody was airlifted to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth.

“It’s a miracle that he made it here,” Michael Cross said.

According to his grandparents, Cody has a ruptured lung, broken femur and fractured jaw. His bladder now has a bullet hole, and one of the bullets will stay in his brain forever.

“He’s fighting for his life,” Michael Cross said. “He’s got tubes in him all over, and if he survives, we have no idea what his quality of life will be.”

Cody's grandparents wanted WFAA to share a photo of the 10-year-old in the hospital to show the impact of gun violence on the child's life.

Cody has already undergone multiple surgeries, but his life is still in limbo, according to Cross.

“To see him in that bed being kept alive with machines, not able to communicate, get up and play like other kids this summer… he didn’t deserve this,” Vickie Cross said as she wept.

The Cross family claims the suspect, Rollins, was violent with their daughter during their relationship. They told WFAA their daughter reported the abuse to Midlothian police and ended the relationship.

WFAA reached out to Midlothian police, but we have yet to receive additional information.

“No one ever dreamed that he would take a firearm and try to murder this little 10 year old boy,” Vickie Cross said.

Rollins is being held in the Denton County Jail with a bail set at $1.1 million. He faces two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

The shooting investigation is ongoing.

The Cross family has set up a GoFundMe to cover Cody’s hospital expenses.