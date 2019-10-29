DENTON, Texas — This is a breaking news story and will be continually updated as new information becomes available.

A Denton police officer remains in critical condition after he was shot during a traffic stop early Tuesday.

Antwon Pinkston, 33, is in the Denton County jail and faces a criminal charge in connection with the shooting.

The shooting was reported after midnight in the 1800 block of West University Drive. Officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation, officials said.

During that stop, there was an exchange of gunfire, officials said.

One officer was shot and a second officer fired back at the suspects, said Assistant Police Chief Bobby Smith during a news conference.

The wounded officer was transported to Medical City Denton. He underwent surgery and remains in critical condition, police said.

The officer has not been publicly identified.

Carrollton police officers caught the suspects shortly after the shooting based on the description Denton police put out, Smith said.

The two suspects led Carrollton and Farmers Branch officers on a short chase around 12:45 a.m. on Sandy Lake Road before police were able to detain them at the RaceTrac at Valley View and Luna, a spokesperson for Carrollton police said.

The chase was at low speeds.

The suspects were then taken to a hospital in Carrollton to be treated for gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Authorities don't know yet how they were wounded. The second suspect has not been identified.

Antwon Pinkston

Denton County jail

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted his sympathies shortly after the shooting.

He also thanked the other police department and law enforcement agencies that were helping his department with the incident.

Denton police said they are receiving assistance from several other agencies for the investigation into the shooting.

The Texas Rangers are leading it with the help of the Denton Police Department, the Denton County Sheriff's Office, the Carrollton Police Department and the Little Elm Police Department.

Denton authorities process scene where officer was shot Denton police process the scene where an officer was shot overnight Oct. 29 Denton authorities process the scene where a police officer was shot overnight Oct. 29 Denton police process the scene where an officer was shot overnight Oct. 29 Denton police process the scene where an officer was shot overnight Oct. 29 Denton police process the scene where an officer was shot overnight Oct. 29 Denton police process the scene where an officer was shot overnight Oct. 29 Denton police process the scene where an officer was shot overnight Oct. 29 Denton police process the scene where an officer was shot overnight Oct. 29 Denton police process the scene where an officer was shot overnight Oct. 29

