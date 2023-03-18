Two people arrested in connection with homicide in North Austin

APD said they received multiple 911 calls around 7 a.m. on March 18 about gunshots in the 300 block of Deen Avenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two women have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Deen Avenue in North Austin, just off North Lamar Boulevard, on March 18.

The Austin Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls at around 7 a.m. about gunshots. Officers arrived to the scene shortly after and located a man in his 30s, later identified as Barry Docker, “with obvious signs of trauma."

Life-saving measures were performed until EMS medics arrived, but Docker was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m.

At the time, APD did not provide information about a suspect or suspects but said detectives were speaking with witnesses.

On March 23, members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Brittney Curry, 32, of Pflugerville, for murder. Curry was identified as the person of interest in the shooting, and APD acquired a warrant for her arrest. The department later asked the task force for assistance in locating Curry, who was in the greater Austin-area at the time.

Curry was arrested in the 8400 block of East Parmer Lane in Manor on Thursday and has been transported to APD's custody. Curry is being charged with first-degree murder.

In an update on April 4, the U.S. Marshals said 33-year-old Kendra Johnson was also arrested in connection with the shooting. She was located in the 1500 block of Post Road in San Marcos and taken to the Travis County Jail to await judicial proceedings.

This is being investigated as Austin's 17th homicide so far this year.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call APD at 512-477-3588.