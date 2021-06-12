Officials: 17-year-old killed Saturday in Fort Worth shooting

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the deadly shooting.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 17-year-old male was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, officials said.

He was identified as Joshua Smith, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Police are investigating after they responded at about 1 p.m. to the 1500 block of Denver Avenue in Fort Worth, police said.

Authorities said the male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said it is unknown what led to the shooting. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.