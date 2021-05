The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in East Austin Saturday night.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood near FM 969 and Craigwood Drive, just east of U.S 183.

Police said the person killed was a 48-year-old man. No arrests have been made at this time.