AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in East Austin late Wednesday night.

Police said a call about a shooting came in just after midnight Thursday.

The suspect shot one man multiple times near 1700 Frontier Valley Drive in East Austin, according to police. The suspect then drove away.

The victim died at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.