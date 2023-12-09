Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at South Austin strip club

Elliot Garcia is accused of fatally shooting Philip Foley at the Red Rose Cabaret on South Congress Avenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at a South Austin strip club early Saturday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE, 41-year-old Elliot Aaron Garcia shot Philip Foley outside the Red Rose Cabaret on South Congress Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Foley later died at a hospital.

The affidavit states that witnesses on the scene told police the disturbance began inside the club at one of the bars. Garcia was paying out his tab when he got into an argument with one of the servers. The witnesses said Garcia shoved the server in the face.

A male patron then grabbed Garcia by the neck, in a headlock, and wrestled him to the ground. After a brief scuffle, security broke up the fight and escorted Garcia out of the club.

The affidavit states that Garcia stayed outside for approximately 15 minutes, claiming he was waiting for an Uber. While he was outside, a security officer continued to talk to him. Then, according to the document, Foley came out of the club and exchanged words with Garcia.

At this time, the affidavit states that Garcia bent over and took a pistol out of an ankle holster, pointing it at Foley and firing one shot, hitting Foley in the abdomen. The security guard tried to get the gun away from Garcia before Garcia fled east on Alpine Road, according to the document.

Officers responding to the scene saw a man matching Garcia's description walking south on the Ben White Boulevard west/east turnaround and arrested him without incident. Officers conducted a field investigation of Garcia as the possible suspect, and the security guard who spoke with him outside identified him as the person who shot Foley.

According to jail records, Garcia was booked into the Travis County Jail at 6:12 a.m. Saturday on a $300,000 bond. He is charged with one count of murder, a first-degree felony.