HPD: Husband, wife shot while sitting at bar inside Downtown Aquarium; gunman kills himself

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. Police said the victims did not know the gunman.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to figure out the motive behind a shooting at the Downtown Aquarium where a husband and wife were shot by a suspect while sitting at the bar.

The incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. Thursday inside the Downtown Aquarium on Bagby Street. Officers said when they arrived on scene they found two men dead -- one being the suspect -- and a woman injured.

Police said according to surveillance footage, it appears the husband and wife were having dinner at the bar inside the restaurant on the second floor when they were approached by the suspect who pulled out a gun and shot them, police said.

The husband, identified as 28-year-old as Gabriel Vargas, died on the scene, as did the suspected gunman, identified as 39-year-old Danny Cazares, who police say shot himself.

The victim’s 24 year-old wife was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The wife told police that neither she nor her husband knew the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this shooting to call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.