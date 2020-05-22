Dead body found in back of vehicle, Taylor police say

Police said the body was in advanced stages of decomposition.

TAYLOR, Texas — The Taylor Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found Friday morning in the back of a vehicle.

Police received the call around 9:35 a.m. from 601 A Mallard Drive, the parking lot of Lone Star Circle of Care, for reports of a dead man in the back seat of a 2015 Ford Escape.

The deceased is described as a large male in his 30s or 40s. His identity is unknown at this time.

Police said the body was in advanced stages of decomposition. No obvious trauma was observed.

According to police, the caller stated they observed the body when they parked next to the vehicle. It is believed the vehicle had been there since Tuesday.

The manner and cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is completed by the Travis County Medical Examiner.

No further information is available at this time.