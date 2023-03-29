Day 2 of testimony in Sgt. Daniel Perry murder trial

Seven witnesses took the stand Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Day two of testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the murder trial of a rideshare driver accused of killing a demonstrator at a social justice protest in downtown Austin.

Sgt. Daniel Perry says he shot Garrett Foster in self-defense when Foster raised his rifle at him.

Jurors heard from Foster's partner Whitney Mitchell and his roommate Jeremy Lett.

Mitchell teared up when asked about the night of the shooting. During her testimony, she remembers Perry's car traveling towards the protesters including Lett, Foster and herself. Mitchell had her arms and legs amputated and travels in a wheelchair.

"I remember Garrett saying 'move on,' and all I remember is hearing gunshots and Garrett just falling over in front of me... then the car sped off and I jumped out of the chair," Mitchell said.

After Mitchell gave her testimony, Lett took to the stand. He says when Perry's car drove through the crowd that night, he kicked Perry's car in anger, leading Perry to stop. In a confrontation, Perry shot Foster. Lett remembers the gunfire.

"When the car left, I tried to put pressure on one of his wounds," Lett said.

The defense was also asking Lett about the rifle Foster carried during the protest. Lett gave a demonstration of how he remembers Foster holding it.

Five other witnesses testified including two people who were at the protest when Foster was shot. The jury also heard from a detective with the Forensics unit and a data analyst from the District Attorney's Office that analyzes phone data.

The trial will resume again on Thursday morning.