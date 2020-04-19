GARLAND, Texas — This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated as WFAA receives new information.

A suspect was shot and taken into custody Sunday after he took control of a DART bus and led police on a chase through Garland and Rowlett. Two officers were also injured.

The suspect took control of the bus in Richardson after firing multiple rifle shots Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The suspect then led authorities on a chase through Garland and Rowlett before it ended at the President George Bush Turnpike and Liberty Grove Road. PGBT is closed in both directions for the investigation.

A DART police officer was shot in the leg, DART officials said. A Rowlett officer was also shot, though Rowlett officials did not provide information on the status of that officer.

The suspect is "down," police said. Two ambulances were called to the scene, one for the suspect and one for the Rowlett officer.

PGBT shut down after suspect shot two officers, hijacked DART bus, officials allege

There were also other passengers on the bus, DART officials told WFAA. Authorities did not provide an update on their condition.

The incident began sometime before 11 a.m. when the suspect got on the bus in Richardson on Buckingham Road and fired a riftle, shattering several windows, officials said.

The suspect then ordered the bus driver to drive them somewhere, though authorities did not know where. Garland police had chased the bus into Rowlett before Rowlett officers joined in the chase.

DART, Rowlett and Garland police are currently responding to the situation.

More on WFAA: