Man indicted for shooting, killing 11-year-old Dallas boy

DALLAS — A 30-year-old man has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury for capital murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s 11-year-old son, according to court records.

Court records show Jakeith Huntley was indicted for the March 2023 murder of Jeremiah Green.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to the 6400 block of Royal Lane around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 11-year-old and a woman had been shot.

Police said Green, who was identified by his grandmother, died at the scene. The woman, who family identified as Green’s mother Jocelyn, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“My grandson was perfect. He loved everyone and he loved life,” the boy’s grandmother said in a statement following his death.

Police said Huntley was arrested in connection to the shooting. The grandmother confirmed to WFAA that Huntley was Jocelyn's ex-boyfriend.

Several family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including six children, according to Jocelyn's brother Cameron Hardeman and her step-father Aaron Scott.

In a March interview, Scott told WFAA that Huntley arrived at the home and started banging on the door and when no one answered, he started shooting.

Hardeman said he found his sister bleeding and Jeremiah was dead.

“She had blood on her,” Hardeman said. “She said, ‘He killed my son, he killed my son!”

According to court records, Huntley had previously been arrested and incarcerated for crimes involving assault and family violence in Denton County.