Updated at 4:30 p.m. with information from a news conference.

Dallas police have asked for help from the FBI investigating the slaying of a black transgender woman — the second in a month.

Chynal Lindsay's body was found Saturday in White Rock Lake. Her body had "obvious signs of homicidal violence," said Dallas police Chief Reneé Hall during a news conference Monday.

An FBI spokeswoman said the bureau is "prepared to assist" if it becomes clear that there could be "a potential federal civil rights violation."

"We will continue to work with the Dallas Police Department as well as all our community partners to address any concerns," FBI officials said in a written statement.

Officers were called to the lake around 5:45 p.m. Saturday when a passerby found Lindsay's body, which was later pulled from the water by a game warden.

Hall said investigators need help to determine where the 26-year-old woman was last seen and who she may have been with before she was killed.

Police also want to know where Lindsay frequently spent her time, Hall said.

Chynal Lindsay was found dead Saturday in White Rock Lake. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Dallas Police Department

Detectives are now focusing on possible connections following several crimes against the transgender community over the last several months.

Lindsay's death comes less than a week after the funeral for Muhlaysia Booker, another black transgender woman killed in May.

Booker's body was found early May 18 lying face down in the middle of the street in far east Dallas, blocks from Ash and White Rock creeks.

Booker was killed a month after a video of a group beating her went viral. Edward Thomas, 29, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge in connection with the beating.

Police have said they are investigating whether there's a link between Booker's death, the death of another transgender woman and the attack of another transgender woman.

In October 2018, a transgender woman was found shot to death in her car in the 7100 block of Gayglen Drive. A suspect has not been identified in that case, police said.

In April 2019, a transgender woman was stabbed in the 2800 block of Troy Street. The woman, who survived, was able to provide police with a description of the suspect. That suspect description has not been publicly released.